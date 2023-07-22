The newly constituted State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim, held its first executive meeting on July 22 at the party office in Singtam.

The meeting was attended by State President D.R. Thapa along with newly appointed Advisors, Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and other office bearers, as well as presidents of various Morchas, Cell coordinators, and state, district, and mandal level office bearers and karyakartas.

At the start of the meeting, the State President welcomed and introduced all the newly appointed members of the State Executive Committee.

The main focus of the meeting was to discuss issues and concerns related to Sikkim and a 15-point resolution was adopted, covering various sectors.

The resolution expressed the party's determination to address issues such as the constitutional protection of Sikkim, political and social rights, ILP, employment and self-employment, the establishment of good governance, transparency, corruption-free system, youth and women's rights, agriculture, tourism, education and other sectors.



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The resolutions were read out by spokesperson Shri DR Giri and received support from various party officials and frontal organisations.

Addressing the gathering, State President DR Thapa extended his wishes for a successful tenure to all the newly appointed office bearers. He emphasized that this responsibility extends beyond the party level, as it involves outlining the future of Sikkim and implementing it for a better Sikkim.

He urged all office bearers to adhere to the constitutional framework and party discipline in order to strengthen the party and work towards a bright and prosperous future for Sikkim.

President Thapa also highlighted the challenges before the state of Sikkim, such as mounting debt, stagnant development and rising unemployment, deteriorating law and order, and increasing corruption. He also mentioned the long-standing demand for various political rights in Sikkim. President Thapa asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party holds the key to resolving these crises & issues and building a prosperous Sikkim, urging everyone to spread this message to the masses.

During his speech, President Thapa expressed his dissatisfaction with the actions of the administration and government regarding the suspicious death of Padam Gurung. He criticized their lack of effort in uncovering the truth behind the incident, alleging that they were merely feigning attempts to address the concerns of the people.

He himself had demanded a thorough judicial inquiry led by the sitting Chief Justice, but he believed that the government's decision to assign the task to a retired judge indicated their lack of seriousness in revealing the true facts of the case. He assured the audience of his commitment to delivering justice to Late Padam Gurung and his family.

Earlier in the meeting, Party General Secretaries Bharat Dulal and Arjun Rai addressed on various organizational issues and programmes. On this occasion, dozens of prominent individuals from society, as well as youths from other political parties, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.