At least 40 people were killed after a glacial lake burst its banks and triggered flash floods this week in Sikkim.

The Lhonak Lake in the mountainous northeastern state of Sikkim overflowed on Wednesday after a cloudburst triggered torrential rains and an apparent avalanche, causing major flooding in the Teesta River.

Authorities in Sikkim said the latest disaster, which came ahead of a popular festive and tourism season in the scenic state, had impacted the lives of 22,000 people.

On the otherhand, twenty-five NDRF personnel, who had arrived in Chungthang from Guwahati for rescue operations, had to return to Bagdogra due to unfavorable weather conditions that prevented the helicopter from landing.



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Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has issued another glacial lake burst alert and has urged tourists to delay their travel plans due to the risk of explosives and ammunition washed away from an army camp in the recent flash floods.

Shako Cho Lake near Lachen is at risk of bursting, and authorities have begun evacuating residents from the surrounding area.

"Around 3,000 people are stranded in Lachen and Lachung. 3,150 people who have gone there on motorcycles are also stuck due to the floods. We will evacuate all with helicopters of the Army and Air Force," said Sikkim Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak.