The search and rescue operation by the Indian Army for the 22 missing soldiers continues.

Meanwhile, Troops of the Trishakti Corps are extending medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.

Search and Rescue operation by troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army to trace the 22 missing soldiers continues.

Continued efforts are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at Burdang near Singtam. The search for the missing persons is now focussing on the areas downstream of Teesta River.



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Out of the initial 23 missing persons, one person was recovered alive on 4 October evening.

The family members of the missing persons have been contacted and informed about the situation. All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe and they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was convened at Mintokgang to assess the current situation and evaluate the extent of damages.

"I have issued instructions to all pertinent officials, departments, District Magistrates (DMs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to maintain a state of heightened vigilance and attend to the requirements of the affected public with the utmost diligence," said Sikkim CM.

In order to ensure accurate and timely information dissemination, the Chief Secretary (CS) will provide daily updates to the press.