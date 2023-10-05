In view of the incidence of cloud burst which triggered massive flooding in the Teesta River, the Government of Sikkim has declared shutting down of educational institutions.

This order remains in effect till October 15, 2023.

The Department of Education of the Sikkim Government issued a circular on the morning of Wednesday. “In continuation to circular Ref. No. 211/Adm/Edn dated: 4/10/2023 it is to hereby further direct that all the educational institutions both Government and Private /Schools, Colleges and Universities, within the State of Sikkim shall remain closed till 15th October, 2023 due to the prevailing inclement weather” mentioned the circular issued by the department.



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Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was convened at Mintokgang to assess the current situation and evaluate the extent of damages.

In order to ensure accurate and timely information dissemination, the Chief Secretary (CS) will provide daily updates to the press.