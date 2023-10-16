To aid those affected by the devastating flash floods, the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang has announced the 'Punarwas Awas Yojana,' a Rehabilitation Housing Scheme.

With a host of measures, the government aims to provide relief, housing, and support to the victims of the recent flash flood disaster. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Samman Bhawan on October 16.

According to the announcement made, victims holding a Sikkim Subject Certificate, Certificate of Identification, or property deeds in their name, whose homes were fully or partially damaged by the flash flood rendering them uninhabitable, will receive a house or flat under the new scheme. For those without land for construction, the government will acquire suitable land in safe areas.

House owners and tenants impacted by the flood will be eligible to receive a rent subsidy of Rs 5,000 per month for three months to help them return to normalcy.



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Flash-flood victims staying in rented accommodations, possessing required documents, will be provided housing units free of cost for the initial three years, after which they will be required to pay rent.

The government will distribute essential household items, including kitchen utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinders, mattresses, blankets, and daily necessities to help victims settle in their temporary accommodations. Students affected by the flash flood will receive Rs. 10,000 each to cover the expenses of uniforms and notebooks, along with textbooks supplied by the education department. The government is offering loans up to Rs 10 lakhs with 24 months of interest coverage to help affected victims reestablish their businesses.

The government will assess and provide relief to vehicle owners impacted by the disaster, managing EMI payments and extending the moratorium period. District Collectors will set up camps in affected areas to issue documents such as Voter Cards, Aadhar Cards, Land Parcha, Ration Cards, Birth Certificates, Certificates of Identification, Community Certificates, and Trade Licenses for victims who lost these documents in the flood.

After debris and muck clearance, the Building & Housing Department will conduct stability studies to determine if damaged houses are fit for habitation. The Roads & Bridges Department, in collaboration with the Rural Development Department and Border Road Organisation (BRO), will assess the stability of bridges affected by the flash flood, initiating necessary repair works.