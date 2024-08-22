The Department of Science and Technology organized a day-long stakeholder consultation for developing disease-tolerant large cardamom varieties here at Vigyan Bhawan, Deorali.

Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Sikkim, chaired the workshop.

The objective of the workshop was to present and obtain feedback on the DPR for large cardamom revitalization from various stakeholders like the Spices Board, ICAR, Horticulture Department, progressive farmers and Sikkim University.

Minister Shri Pintso Namgyal Lepcha highlighted the decline in large cardamom production and how it impacted the village economy. He also emphasized the role of large cardamom as a niche, high-value crop.



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He appreciated the role of the Horticulture Department, ICAR, Spices Board and Sikkim University for joining hands to tackle this burning issue. Dr Sandeep Tambe, IFS, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, underscored the urgent need to provide a solution to the farmers regarding the large cardamom epidemic in Sikkim.

The DPR prepared by the Science and Technology Department was presented by Dr. K.B. Subba who highlighted the need to develop disease-tolerant crossbreeds by taking up a large-scale participatory breeding experiment jointly with research agencies, departments and farmers, underscoring the crucial role of each stakeholder in this process.

In this experiment, various cultivars, ecotypes and disease escape lines would be crossbred followed by selection to identify elite plants.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Tilak Gazmer, Secretary Horticulture Department appreciated the project strategy of using plant genetic resources to combat disease and assured the wholehearted support and cooperation of the Horticulture Department.