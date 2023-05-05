Former two-term BJP President of Sikkim, DB Chauhan joins the newly formed Ganesh Rai-led Citizen Action Party today during the new official party headquarter inauguration event held in Lumsay near Gangtok.

The Citizen Action Party (CAP) inaugurated its official headquarters in Lower Lumsey, Tadong, today. The ceremony was attended by senior politician CM Tiwari, who inaugurated the headquarters. Ganesh Rai, the chief coordinator of the CAP, expressed his confidence in the party's growth, stating that party offices will soon be opened in every district episode-wise.

According to the party's constitution, the CAP will only have offices at the district level and will not extend to the gram Panchayat and area-wise level. The party aims to cover the entire District Gangtok with the headquarters, and the remaining five districts will soon have party offices.

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Rai noted that the party's popularity is increasing day by day, with an increasing number of members from 31 constituencies and Sangha. Committees have been formed at area levels, and ward-level committees are being established. Rai's ultimate goal for the CAP is to form a government in 2024.

The CAP's main objective is to achieve reformative politics by bringing about improvements in politics through reform. Rai stated that the party is different from others in that it operates on "First Principle Thinking" and implements logical policies that are easily understood by the public.

During the inaugural ceremony, 763 people joined the CAP, including prominent political leaders such as D.B. Chauhan, Karma Bhutia, and R.P. Gurung. Rai criticized other parties for their lack of logical policies and accused them of nepotism and favouritism. He further added that CAP will not entertain flag-based politics or slogans that demean other party leaders or workers.

Once the registration process is complete, the Election Commission of India will give the CAP an election symbol that will be widely publicized. Rai stated that CAP would work with utmost logic and reasoning and focus on the party's vision and policies rather than eye-washing the public with welfare schemes that are already their right.