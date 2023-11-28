During his visit to Tasenthang, former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on November 28 uncovered the grim reality of stunted development and economic setbacks under the current SKM government.

Chamling attended the Bishwa Shanti Puja at Tasenthang, Yangthang Constituency where he interacted with the residents.

The residents shared tales of unfinished roads and a lack of progress in infrastructure projects initiated during Chamling's tenure.



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The once vibrant hopes of progress now seemed dimmed with residents expressing concerns about economic hardships and a pervasive sense of hopelessness.

Particularly vocal were the youth, frustrated by what they perceived as a blind eye turned towards their struggles. Active tourism and transport sector contributors voiced their dismay over the inadequate infrastructure hindering their efforts.

However, the narratives of sorrow gradually transformed into hope and faith as the people looked forward to the SDF's victory in the 2024 elections.

Residents allegedly expressed eagerness to shift from what they deemed the shortcomings of the "old government" to the promises of a "new government" under the leadership of Pawan Chamling.