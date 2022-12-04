Former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on December 4 said that the SKM-led state government is responsible for massive corruption in the state and the COVID-19 fund has been misused.

Chamling said this while speaking during the ongoing ‘Save Sikkim Mission’ started by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

''The SKM government is responsible for massive corruption in Sikkim. Nearly 90 percent of the Covid relief fund has been misused. The Chief Minister and his family have been distributing money and vehicles to their close aides,'' he added.

He also pointed out that there is no budget allocation for such distribution of money and vehicles, adding, ''Even the financial assistance for medical treatment is distributed, not by the health department, but by the CM and his family randomly in their private residences''.

Chamling also accused the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) of suppressing the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) money laundering scam.



''The MCX money laundering scam reported in the national media has been suppressed and swept under the carpet,'' he said.

Commenting on the drug smuggling in the state, Chamling opined that massive smuggling is going on through Nathula as Gold is being smuggled in from China, and Sandalwood and drugs are being smuggled out of India.

''Many smugglers occupy high positions in the SKM party. The tender of government works is totally controlled by the SKM party. All the major contractual works have been allotted to contractors from outside Sikkim. An individual has been given a government work of Rs 10 thousand crores,'' he claimed.

Chamling further alleged that this government is bent on suppressing any voice raised against it and right from the time of the SKM government’s inception, they started physically attacking people from the opposition party.

''Several of our party colleagues have been severely attacked. My vehicle and my supporters have been chased by stone-pelting SKM goons right from the time of the by-polls in 2019. Several vocal citizens and our party workers who voiced their concerns on Sikkim’s important issues have been harassed legally and tortured mentally,'' he avowed.



''Many have been arrested and the Sikkim police are being pressurized by the SKM government to work under their command. There have been cases of police stations refusing to accept FIRs from us,'' he added.

He also said that the CM, Ministers, and MLAs are openly threatening government employees and the general public with victimization, adding, ''Hundreds of government employees have been removed from their jobs in the last four years''.

''We will soon release the names of all the victims of the atrocities of this despotic government,'' he claimed.

Further while speaking on the ''Save Sikkim Mission'', Chamling said that it is a mission demanded by the people of Sikkim.

''They (people) have been inviting me to their towns and villages and to their homes to discuss these unfortunate and destructive developments taking place under the SKM government. The Mission started with tremendous public support. The people’s mood, determination, and energy are there for everyone to see. They are fearless and their movement is unstoppable. We are all out to save Sikkim from these forces that are all out to finish Sikkim. The victory will be ours and the victory will be of the true lovers of Sikkim,'' he added.

Also read: Sikkim is run by a puppet chief minister controlled by business partners: Former CM Pawan Chamling



