Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has slammed the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party accusing them of destroying the state, rendering people poor and draining the state's wealth in a reckless manner.

He was speaking on the lines of the ongoing ‘Save Sikkim Mission’ started by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

“I had foreseen this disaster right from the time the SKM party was formed because of the track record of their leadership and their reckless ways. I had earnestly cautioned the people of Sikkim that the 2019 election would not be merely for forming the next government but it would be about saving or destroying Sikkim. The fulfilment of my prediction is there for everyone to see. Sikkim is on the verge of a massive collapse, economically and politically. I am not claiming to be a prophet but I had seen the evil intention and the direction of the SKM leadership,” an official statement quoted SDF leader and former CM Chamling as saying.

“After four years of SKM governance, Sikkim had lost almost everything. Sikkim is becoming poorer with all the Sikkimese wealth draining out of the state. Who is running the Sikkim government? A puppet CM controlled by his business partners and advisors from outside Sikkim. Who is controlling the major businesses of Sikkim? The non-Sikkimese bosses of our puppet CM. The SKM government is all about what the Sarogis, the Mitals and the Agarwals want and not about what the people of Sikkim need and deserve. The SKM party itself is run by people like Lakpa Jojos and Captain Jojos and several other non-Sikkimese people, whose sole intention is to milk the state government to fulfil their greed,” he added.

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Raising issues of how the present government sold off many public or government holding properties to non-Sikkimese business people for their vested interests, Pawan Chamling further adds, “Sikkimese interests is not even on the edge of their radar. The remote controller of the SKM party and the government is outside Sikkim. Who bought the seven hydro power projects of Sikkim? An outsider businessman. Who bought the equity share of Sikkim? An outsider businessman. Who owns the Centre of Excellence which is under construction in Chakhung? Non-Sikkimese business partners of the Sikkim’s Chief Minister. Although it is a private university, the Sikkim government allocated a fund of a whopping Rs 900 crore which is 90 percent of the total cost. Who gave the entire Karfectar with mother dairy farm and Capacity Building Directorate to a private company? The SKM government. Prime locations of Gangtok such as the multi-storey parking and the Old West Point School buildings and Old STNM hospital have been given to non-Sikkimese businessmen to make a five star hotel and shopping malls. Moreover, the SKM government gave the Viability Gap Funding of Rs 140 crore to the private partner of the Old West Point project and Rs 122 crore to the Bhaledhunga and Pelling projects. Many other government property and assets have been sold to non-Sikkimese business people”.

In response to the question raised on the dilution of Article 371F, SDF leader Pawan Chamling hits out at the SKM party stating that the government is in a hurry to do away with Sikkim’s old laws which are vital for the protection of Sikkim and its people.

Chamling raised objection on the government’s decision to abolish Sikkim’s Motor Vehicle Act, Sikkim’s Restricted Permit, Sikkim Work Permit Act 1965 and the Food and Drug Act 1930. “The implementation of CAA and NRC by the SKM government has diluted 371F (K). This is detrimental to Sikkim Subject Certificates and COI which are the fundamental documents of our distinct citizenship as Indians of Sikkimese origin. These documents protect the special rights and privileges of the Sikkimese in relation to owning land, properties, government services, etc. The dilution of these documents will dent the distinct identity of Sikkim. The SKM government allotted Sikkimese land to non-Sikkimese people in Soreng and gave government jobs and medical seats to non-Sikkimese. The dangerous process has begun,” added Pawan Chamling.