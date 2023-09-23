Sikkim Democratic Front party chief and longest-served chief minister of India Pawan Chamling subtly blamed the central government for all the violations of Sikkim's safeguarding Article 371 F and taking huge courage said all the protections and rights provided by Article 371 F to Sikkim should be returned to us by the Indian government as it has been diluted heavily and it should be secured said Chamling furiously.

We don't need more than that, we became Indian by merging with India we want to live as Indians but it doesn't mean we want to be homeless in our own homes, we don't want to be servants in our own homes and that is the reason we are saying revisit of the merger condition and carrying the same agenda we are fighting the 2024 election said Chamling on his 73rd birthday celebration which was celebrated by Sikkim Democratic Front party Karyakartas at its headquarters in Indira Bye pass road yesterday.



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Chamling was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Sikkim and India, surpassing Jyoti Basu. He remained CM for 25 long years and in 2019 Chamling was dethroned by the PS Golay-led SKM party.

Chamling is the Founding President of the Sikkim Democratic Front and has been a member of the legislative party from last more than 40 years continuously.