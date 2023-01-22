Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on January 22 launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Pawan Chamling and said that he is losing mental capabilities.

''A jealous Pawan Chamling is knowingly criticizing the public outreach campaign of the Chief Minister and making childish allegations. He has lost his mental balance. We condemn his unfortunate statements and want him to do a medical checkup of his health and mental status,'' SKM spokesperson Bikash Basnet said in an official statement.

''If any leader meets the public and solves their problems, Pawan Chamling's objection to this issue is clear that he has completely lost his mental balance with his age,'' he added.

The SKM was responding to the repeated allegations made by the SDF president over the 'Janta Bhet Ghat' programme of Golay.

Basnet further said that before calling anyone a sadist, Chamling should look back into his tyrannical government in the past where people wanting to meet him were chased away from Mintokgang gates.

''When Chamling was in power, used to drive a vehicle with black mirrors, when the people went to the door of Mintokgang to meet the Chief Minister, they were chased by police and beaten. This was highly condemnable and unfortunate,'' he added.

As per Basnet, Chamling has been exposed as anti-people since he is unable to digest the development made in various sectors including poverty alleviation during the SKM government.

Basnet further claimed that under the SKM government, there is no political discrimination as people can meet the Chief Minister, patients get medical assistance and all are given government benefits.

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