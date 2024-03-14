Former Gangtok MLA Dorjee Namgyal Bhutia has resigned from the primary membership of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on March 14.

In his resignation letter, Dorjee Namgyal Bhutia mentions, "This is to inform you that I would like to tender my resignation from primary member of the party. I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the responsibilities entrusted upon me during my tenure with the SDF Party ever since "1993". I appreciate all the opportunity provided while serving in various capacities.

Namgyal has not mentioned the reason behind his resignation.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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