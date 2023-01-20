The chief of Reform Call Ganesh Rai on January 20 announced to float a new political party on January 26, 2023, in Sikkim.

He announced the same during a press conference held in Sikkim's Gangtok.

''We are going to announce a new political party in Sikkim on January 26. The main objective is to bring reform in existing political practices,'' Rai said while speaking during the press conference.

The Reform Call prez had announced his resignation from the SDF party during the early winter of last year and had hinted at the formation of a new party at the end of the same year, i.e., 2022.

Rai had been hinting at the formation of the new party, however, obscuring the answers to the question of when and with whom.

It was informed during the press conference that, his party will be different from existing parties and it will bring new political practices.

He also said during their 36 days Sikkim Sudhar Yatra, they realized Sikkim needs alternative power centers which will work for the betterment of society in many aspects like deepening democracy.

"A total of 999 leaders will gather on January 26 and form a new political party. January 26 will also mark the end of our Sikkim Sudhar Sankalpa Yatra" he added.

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