Sikkim Legislative Assembly’s former speaker, L.B. Das, today (August 25, 2022) was sworn in as a member of the Council of Ministers at a ceremony held at Ashirvad Hall, Raj Bhawan.

The oath of office and secrecy to the Minister-designate was administered by the Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad.

L.B. Das is a Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from the West Pendam constituency.

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Speaker, of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Arun Upreti, Deputy Speaker, SLA, Sangay Lepcha, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, and other dignitaries.

Earlier, the ceremony commenced with the Chief Secretary seeking permission from the Governor to proceed with the swearing-in.

The swearing ceremony was followed by the offering of ‘khadas’ to L.B. Das by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.