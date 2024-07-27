Fresh landslides have hit NH 10 in Sikkim, leading to the closure of the Jorethang to Melli road near Kitam Fatak on July 27.

Authorities have confirmed that reopening the road may take some time as efforts to clear the debris and ensure safety are underway.

Travellers are advised to seek alternative routes and stay updated on further announcements.

The situation in Naga Village, North Sikkim, has become increasingly precarious due to the devastating effects of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood, landslides, and heavy rainfall.



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The village is facing a high risk to both life and property, prompting the District Administration to urge residents to exercise extreme caution and consider migrating to safer areas until the monsoon season passes or repairs are completed.

Many houses have been affected, and the damaged infrastructure and sinking roads are posing significant challenges for residents who rely solely on Naga for their livelihood. Those with alternative accommodations outside Naga are already relocating, but others are struggling to find safe options.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and affected residents are advised to heed safety advice and explore alternative routes when travelling to North Sikkim. Travellers are also being forced to take alternative routes due to the sinking roads.