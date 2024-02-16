Gangtok is poised to welcome a new Wellness Park, under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation, announced this exciting news on February 16.

"The initiative undertaken by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlights his commitment to the well-being of Sikkim's populace and also displays his administration's dedication to transforming aspirations into reality.", Bhutia said.

Speaking on behalf of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), Bhutia expressed gratitude for the land provided stating the park's significance in fulfilling the community's fundamental needs.

"At the heart of this endeavour is Chief Minister Tamang's resolute vision to turn the impossible into possible," Bhutia said.

"Under his guidance, the GMC team has embarked on a mission to create a sanctuary for all, catering to the diverse needs of our citizens, from the young to the elderly."

Spanning approximately two acres, the Wellness Park promises to be a haven for health and rejuvenation offering amenities tailored to promote physical and mental well-being. The project, worth rupees 20 crore, stands as a proof of efficiency and dedication having been completed within a mere 160 days marking a historic milestone for the region.

Bhutia lauded Gary Chopel, Chief Town Planner at GMC for his instrumental role in translating this collective dream into tangible plans and designs.



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Chopel highlighted the remarkable achievement of completing the project within a record-breaking 160 days attributing its success to the diligent efforts of the GMC team. Notably, all components of the park were decided upon by the local team.

One of the park's standout features is a rubberized jogging track designed to promote health and wellness among visitors. Additionally, there will be a dedicated play area for children, complete with a skip park and a sprawling 10,000-square-foot children's park.

Chopel outlined further amenities, including a 150-seater open-air theatre, a lush green lawn and designated meeting spaces for senior citizens. Ensuring inclusivity, the park will boast facilities such as an indoor play area for toddlers and accessible toilets for the physically challenged.

As anticipation mounts for the park's inaugural event slated for February 18, the GMC extends a warm invitation to all residents to witness the fruition of their aspirations. However, alongside the celebration, officials issued a poignant reminder for responsible civic behaviour.

"After the inauguration, it's imperative that we uphold a sense of civic duty," stated Bhutia. "We must treat this park as our own, maintaining its cleanliness and integrity for the enjoyment of generations to come. Let us pledge to cherish and preserve this communal treasure."