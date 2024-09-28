In a significant move toward improving accountability and public relations, Gangtok's traffic police force will soon be equipped with body cameras. During a press conference held on September 27, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Gangtok district, IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha, addressed concerns regarding the “unpleasant” behavior of some traffic police officers. The SP expressed deep concern over these issues, acknowledging the need for better communication skills and interactions with the public.

“We are aware of the public’s concerns regarding the conduct of certain officers, and we are taking measures to address this,” Lepcha stated. He further emphasized that while traffic personnel often operate under pressure due to various directives, this does not justify inappropriate or discourteous behavior. To rectify this, the police department is working on sensitizing officers about the importance of professionalism and respectful communication.

As part of this initiative, 12 body cameras have already been procured for traffic officers on motorcycles, and these will be integrated into their uniforms in the coming days. According to SP Lepcha, the cameras are intended to capture all interactions during traffic stops, thus ensuring transparency and accountability. The department has committed to extending this initiative to all 120 traffic police personnel by the end of the year.

The move is expected to foster a more courteous and respectful approach by traffic officers while maintaining the necessary authority. “We want our officers to remain firm and strict but also to treat the public with respect,” said Lepcha. He expressed confidence that these efforts would bring about a notable improvement in the behavior of traffic personnel, leading to a more positive and professional environment for the public.

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