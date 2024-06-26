In a bid to understand the evolving threats of climate change on the Himalayan region, the Sikkim Department of Science and Technology (DST) has embarked on a crucial two-week scientific expedition to the East Rathong Glacier. This vital initiative, which commenced on June 22nd, 2024, aims to shed light on glacier dynamics and the potential dangers of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

Led by a team of distinguished scientists and researchers from the DST, the expedition is equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure the most accurate data collection possible. The East Rathong Glacier, located in Gyalshing district under Khangchendzonga National Park at an elevation of 4600-6700 meters, is a prime target due to its potential for GLOF events.

This vital mission comes on the heels of the devastating floods of October 4th, 2023, which highlighted the urgency of comprehensive glacial research. The Sikkim State Climate Change Cell, established under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE), has identified 19 potentially dangerous glacial lakes within Sikkim's borders. The current expedition will not only focus on the East Rathong Glacier but will also encompass scientific studies of three such high-risk glacial lakes: Rathong Lake, Bhaley Pokhari, and Tikip La Lake.

The expedition's key objectives include: Conducting bathymetric surveys of the three vulnerable glacial lakes, installing markers to monitor glacier movement, studying the vertical retreat of the East Rathong Glacier itself, analyzing the glacio-hydrology of the East Rathong meltwater stream, upgrading and maintaining the automatic weather station installed at the glacier.

Dr. Sandeep Tambe, IFS, Secretary of the DST, emphasized the importance of proactive research in the face of climate change's growing threats. "The recent floods serve as a stark reminder of our vulnerabilities," Dr. Tambe stated. "Expeditions like this are crucial to fulfilling the Sikkim government's vision of a 'Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim' (Golden Sikkim, Prosperous Sikkim)."

The findings from this expedition are expected to not only enrich scientific understanding but also inform crucial policies and strategies for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction throughout the Himalayan region.

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