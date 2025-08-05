Sikkim gears up for historic Aama Samman Diwas on August 10

Sikkim is preparing for a landmark celebration of Aama Samman Diwas on August 10, with an event expected to witness the largest-ever public gathering in the state’s history.

Organised at the Rangpo Playground, the grand event will be held on the eve of Jan Unmukti Diwas and will exclusively honour mothers across the state — a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

A final review meeting for the event was chaired today by SKM Working President Kunga Nima Lepcha, along with Secretary General Arun Upreti, Speaker M.N. Sherpa, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, ministers, MLAs, SKM functionaries, and members of various organizational wings. District and constituency-level committees, youth and women’s fronts, and party volunteers were also present.

Each sub-committee reported progress on key arrangements such as pandal setup, seating, catering, transportation, water supply, sanitation, and crowd management. While the Women & Child Development Department is the lead organiser, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party is extending full support to ensure flawless execution.



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This year’s Aama Samman Diwas will hold special significance as Sikkim becomes the first state in India to organise a statewide public celebration dedicated entirely to mothers — recognising their love, sacrifices, and irreplaceable role in shaping society.

Adding to the day’s significance, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) will launch two major welfare schemes aimed at empowering and supporting mothers:

Sikkim Aama Sasaktikaran Yojana – Under this scheme, more than 32,000 mothers across Sikkim will receive their first installment of financial aid through direct cheque distribution, facilitated by the Women & Child Development Department.

Sikkim Aama Sahayog Yojana – Implemented by the Rural Management and Development Department (RMD), this scheme will provide four free LPG refills annually to over 4,200 mothers, easing the burden of cooking fuel expenses in rural households.

Both schemes are seen as pivotal steps in improving the quality of life for thousands of families, particularly in economically weaker and remote areas. The Chief Minister’s leadership and the SKM government’s focus on women-centric governance is being widely praised as a model for other states.

As the countdown to August 10 begins, excitement and anticipation are mounting across Sikkim — with the state ready to unite in a powerful gesture of love, gratitude, and policy-driven support for its mothers.