The Government of Sikkim has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners, effective January 1, 2024. According to a circular issued by the Finance Department, the DA for employees and pensioners drawing pay in the pre-revised basic pay structure will rise from 230% to 239%.

In addition, employees on the revised pay structure will see their DA increase from 46% to 50%. This adjustment comes in light of recommendations by the Pay Committee and follows up on a previous circular dated June 17, 2024.

The increase will also extend to employees appointed on a contract basis and those in work-charged establishments who receive revised pay in regular scales. Furthermore, All India Service Officers will receive similar adjustments; those in the pre-revised pay band will have their DA increased to 239%, while those on the revised pay will see an increase to 50%.

Payments involving fractions of 50 paisa and above will be rounded off to the next higher rupee, ensuring that the adjustments benefit employees effectively.

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