Sikkim is set to observe 'A Day for Mother Earth' on 7th July 2024. Launched by the Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, in 2019, this day is celebrated every year with enthusiasm.

As part of the initiative, all vehicular movement in the state will be halted from 11:00 am to 11:07 am on 7th July.

This pause aims to raise environmental awareness and combat global warming and climate change. Traffic police are requested to ensure compliance, with exemptions for emergency and essential services.



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This initiative is targeted to create environmental awareness by the participation by various stakeholders and also to ameliorate the detrimental effects of global warming and climate change.

In order to make this initiative a success, the state government requested that all traffic Police personnel be instructed to ensure that vehicular movement across the State of Sikkim is halted for 7 minutes i.e. from 11.00 am to 11.07 am on 7th July 2024.

Meanwhile, vehicles involved in the Emergency and Essential services may be exempted during this period.