A massive cleanliness drive was conducted at Nathula on the Indo-China border on 1st July 2024.

The event was organised by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department in collaboration with Swadesh Darshan 2.0, the Ministry of Tourism, the Government of India, and all tourism stakeholders.

The drive saw participation from 200 individuals, including officers and staff from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Army personnel posted at Nathula, Sikkim Police personnel from the Sikkim Police Check Post, JN Axis, and Forest Department.



Also Read: Sikkim: Grand Bhanu Jayanti celebration set for July 13, Sevashri Samman awardees announced

The president and members of Tsomgo Pokhari Samrakshan Samiti, Guide Association of Sikkim, representatives from Sikkim Himalayan Oxy, all tourism stakeholders, and the President cum Ward Panchayat, Tsomgo, were also present.

Locals from Sherathang also took part in the drive. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and the Project Coordinator of Swadesh Darshan 2.0 under the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, were involved.

The department has organised such drives in the past and is committed to conducting them quarterly to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in popular tourist destinations and to engage the community in environmental conservation activities.