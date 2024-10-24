The Sikkim government is contemplating the implementation of an Odd/Even vehicle restriction scheme within the Gangtok Municipal Area to address escalating traffic congestion. The proposed regulation will affect both private and government vehicles operating on the National Highway from Mayfair Fatak to GICI, Zero Point.

In an official communication sent to all Heads of Departments and the District Collector, the Home Department outlined that this measure aims to ease the traffic load on one of the busiest stretches in the region. To facilitate the transition, officers at the level of Additional Secretary and equivalent will be exempt from the restrictions and will receive special Red Exemption stickers issued by the Home Department's Protocol Section.

Moreover, the government has requested that details of officers below the rank of Joint Secretary who also require exemption stickers be submitted by October 26, 2024. The submissions should include valid justifications alongside the officer's name, designation, department, and vehicle number.

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