In Sikkim, all government employees in Pakyong District will now dedicate every Friday to cultivating barren lands within their office premises. This has been done to promote agricultural practices and set an example for the general public.

A circular issued by the Office of the Additional District Collector (Development), Rural Development Department, Pakyong, mandates that all government offices, including BACs, GPUs, and Sub-Division Offices, will observe "Field Day" every Friday from 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. During this time, employees will engage in growing seasonal crops on office land that has been lying uncultivated for years.



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In cases where offices do not have their own land, employees have been asked and encouraged to seek permission from nearby private landowners to cultivate barren plots. This initiative is carried out to inspire local landowners and the public to engage in agriculture.

Government employees are required to participate in this initiative without fail, and no leave will be granted on Fridays except on medical grounds. Any employee found absent without a valid reason will be marked as Leave Without Pay (LWP). Photographs and attendance records of each Field Day must be submitted to the ADC (Dev.) Pakyong's office for reference.

To ensure compliance, a team will conduct surprise visits. Additionally, offices must prepare and display signboards indicating the details of the cultivated fields.