Sikkim government on August 14 directed all private universities in the state to pay minimum Rs 30,000 to all non-regular assistant professors working under ad hoc, temporary or contractual basis.

A notification released by the Education Department under Government of Sikkim on August 14 states, “The State Government is hereby pleased to notify that all the State Private Universities established in the State of Sikkim shall provide a minimum salary of Rs 30,000/- (Rupees Thirty Thousand) only per month to all the Assistant Professors working in these Private Universities. This shall be applicable to all the non-regular Assistant Professors working under ad-hoc, temporary or contractual basis etc.”

With the nation celebrating 77th Independence Day, Sikkim to observed the day with great enthusiasm on August 15 and joined the nation in the celebrations.

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