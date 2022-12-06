Ahead of the road rally on 11 December 2022 demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the All Sikkim Government Employees Association (Group C&D), an umbrella body of 17 Associations of employees working under the Government of Sikkim came forward and updated on their work.

ASGEA also informed that they will attend a meeting of the All India State Employees Association Dimapur, Nagaland where they will push for the demand of the Old Pension scheme and Service Cadre review issue.

Sangay Zangpo Bhutia Central Executive Body Chairman, ASGEA said, "We have received an invitation from the All India State Employee Association for meetings and during that meeting, we will meet the president and submit our grievances on pension and service cadre review."

He also informed that a debate is going on at the central level also regarding old and new pension schemes so the association will take the issue to the central body also in this meeting.

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Must tell here, National Movement for Old Pension Scheme, Sikkim is organizing Road Rally on 11 December 2022 demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and the executive body of NMOPS Sikkim has appealed, to all government employees to participate in this rally don't fall under the Old Pension Scheme and in this context when it was asked will ASGEA support the rally and the demand of old pension scheme as well then Sangay Zangpo Bhutia Central Executive Body Chairman, ASGEA said: "Our organisation also wants to request the government for an old pension scheme and we want to appeal to the government also and as far as participating in the rally we cannot say we are in support or not but it is for the welfare of employees and has not received any formal invitation to date so we cannot say it now."