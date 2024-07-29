In a continued effort to support Sikkimese patients receiving medical treatment across the country, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang engaged with the patients at Old Sikkim House, New Delhi, addressing their concerns and needs.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister met with patients from Sikkim, including Grade C and D government employees, who are currently undergoing medical treatment in the capital.

During the interactions, medical assistance was provided to the patients with assurances of additional support from the state government if necessary.



Also Read: Sikkim CM meets newly-appointed Governor Om Prakash Mathur, discusses tourism and agriculture

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed hopes and prayers for the patients' swift recovery.

On July 28, paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, at his residence in New Delhi and held discussions on tourism, agriculture, and various other sectors.

CM Tamang congratulated and extended best wishes to the Governor on behalf of the people of the state. Taking to Facebook, he wrote, "On behalf of the people and the government of Sikkim, I extend our heartiest congratulations, warm welcome, and best wishes to Om Prakash Mathur on his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim."

The Sikkim CM also discussed several matters related to Sikkim's tourism, agriculture, and various other sectors with the Governor who extended support and commitment to provide guidance and necessary assistance to Sikkim.