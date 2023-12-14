His Holiness the Dalai Lama graced the State banquet hosted in His honour at Samman Bhawan today.

His Holiness was received and welcomed by Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, Madam Krishna Rai, VB Pathak, Chief Secretary, AK Singh, Director General of Police, R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, SD Dhakal, Secretary to the Chief Minister, T Kizom, Secretary, Chief Minister's Office, and officials of CMO.

Among the distinguished invitees were spiritual leader Master God Angel Guru Hajur, Mr Justice Biswanath Somadder, Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim, Arun Kumar Upreti, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Deputy Speaker SLA, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, MP Lok Sabha Sikkim, MP Rajya Sabha Sikkim, Mr Neeraj Zimba, MLA Darjeeling, senior officers of the State Government, senior officers of Central Tibetan Administration, other dignitaries and invitees.



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The guests were served a mixture of special Sikkimese and Tibetan cuisine, and several other delicacies.

Earlier, a special traditional dance was performed to welcome His Holiness and the dignitaries and guests.

In the end, the dignitaries, officials, guests and officials received blessings and photo opportunities with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.