The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim has issued a public advisory warning tourists and visitors about a fraudulent travel agency named "Get Set Go Adventure" that has been misleading travelers by collecting advance payments for tours to Sikkim without delivering any services.

The department has received numerous complaints from tourists across various states, reporting that after paying for tour packages in advance, the agency either stopped responding or failed to provide the promised services. The advisory urges all visitors to avoid making any bookings or payments to this unregistered agency to prevent falling victim to the scam.

In light of the growing number of complaints, the department recommends that tourists book their tours only through verified and registered travel agencies listed on the official website of the Sikkim Tourism & Civil Aviation Department (www.sikkimtourism.gov.in). The department stressed the importance of using trusted and authorized agencies to ensure a safe and enjoyable travel experience in Sikkim.

The advisory also provided details for tourists seeking assistance or information. Tourist Information Centres are available in Gangtok, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Siliguri. The department urged travelers to contact these centers for any queries regarding their travel plans.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department assured that they are committed to safeguarding tourists' interests and ensuring the safety of visitors to Sikkim.

For further inquiries or assistance, tourists can reach out to the Tourist Information Centre in Gangtok (Phone: 03592-209090) or centers in Kolkata, New Delhi and Siliguri.

Also Read: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha holds inaugural meet, by-polls' preparations begin