The government of Sikkim issued a Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour advisory on December 27.

The New advisory reads- "In view of the spike in the trajectory of Covid-19 in various countries and considering the upcoming festive season and New Year Celebrations, there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adopting the Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour."

The public of Sikkim is therefore advised to follow the following steps to prevent a Covid 19 outbreak

1. Use Face Masks while going to any public place.

2. Maintain social distancing in public places.

3. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or sanitisers.

4. Avoid crowded places and social gatherings.

5. Avoid international travel, if possible.

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6. In case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions, etc., consult your doctor immediately and do not hesitate to get tested for Covid-19.

7. Get yourself vaccinated for Covid-19, if not done already, including a precautionary dose.

It is therefore advisable to take all precautionary measures to avoid a Covid-19 outbreak in our country and state.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in several countries, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will conduct mock drills on December 27.

As the infection is rising, the government in a bid to ensure the smoother functioning of the health system is conducting mock drills.

The announcement of the same was made on December 24, wherein, the ministry had said, ''It has therefore decided to hold the mock drill at all health facilities (Including identified COVID-dedicated health facilities) across the country on December 27''.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 26 said that all States Health Ministers would also participate in this at their level.