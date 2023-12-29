To curb the illegal entries, the Sikkm tourist department will carry out any illegal entry in the Nathula pass.

In light of recent developments, the Sikkim government has taken a firm stance on the enforcement of travel regulations within the state.

It is now imperative for taxi operators to possess the necessary permits to conduct their services, especially in areas that require special permission.

A notification states, "It is to inform that the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation has received multiple complaints regarding the unauthorized entry of taxi operators without obtaining a requisite permit from the Department which is a clear violation of RAP/PAP regime and threat to National Security. As the Home Department notification no. 9/Home/2001 dated 5/2/2001 clearly states that the Tourism Department is a Sole Authority to issue permits for visiting Nathula."



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Further, the department strictly informs the concerned individuals and entities that they shall mandatorily obtain Nathula Permit from registered Travel Agencies. Taxi operators/travel agencies in turn are to ensure obtaining prior permit from the Department.

Furthermore, Tourists are also advised to ask for a copy of the Nathula Permit with an authorized signature from the respective travel agencies.

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Gyalshing has been actively involved in educating taxi drivers about the importance of adhering to these regulations and the correct procedure for obtaining the required permits.

For those planning to drive their own vehicles in North Sikkim, it is reassuring to know that there are no restrictions on using personal cars, provided that the appropriate permits are secured.

These permits can be acquired from several locations, including Gangtok for all areas, Rongli for East Sikkim, and Mangan for North Sikkim.

Visitors to Sikkim, including Indian nationals, must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to enter the region.

Specific destinations within Sikkim, such as Nathula Pass and Lachung, also necessitate a permit. Travellers can arrange for these permits through local travel agents or some hotels that offer travel agent services, with the presentation of a photo ID being part of the application process.

The government's decision to enforce strict actions against taxi operators without the proper permits underscores the importance of compliance with local laws and regulations. This measure aims to ensure a safe and regulated travel environment for both residents and visitors in the picturesque state of Sikkim.