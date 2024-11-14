In a move aimed at optimizing educational resources and enhancing learning conditions, the Sikkim government has announced plans to merge schools with persistently low student enrollment. The initiative, led by Education Minister Raju Basnett, forms a key part of the state’s comprehensive educational reform strategy. This plan, which seeks to consolidate and streamline educational institutions, is designed to better utilize resources and improve the quality of education across Sikkim.

Raju Basnett said that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, which took office in 2019, has placed education at the forefront of its agenda. He said that since its formation, the government has made significant strides in improving school facilities, ensuring timely textbook distribution, and regulating teacher attendance. However, the administration’s new approach for 2024 reflects a shift towards addressing basic infrastructural challenges faced by schools with low student populations.

Minister Basnett explained that the government’s focus would now be on consolidating schools where enrollment is insufficient to sustain a thriving educational environment. “The priority is to ensure that every student receives a quality education in a well-equipped environment. In schools with fewer than 10 students, resources are being misused, and maintaining regular staff is challenging,” Basnett said. The government has identified 78 such schools with minimal enrollment and will merge them with other institutions in a bid to optimize staffing and resources.

The plan extends to junior schools with fewer than 20 students, as well as secondary schools where enrollment falls below 50. A total of 12 junior schools and 7 secondary schools are set to be merged in the upcoming academic session. Basnett clarified that if student numbers increase before the next session, the mergers may be reconsidered, but if the low enrollment continues, the consolidation will proceed. Students from merged schools will be transferred to larger institutions, ensuring that they have access to better facilities and a more comprehensive learning environment.

Addressing infrastructure concerns, Basnett highlighted that the vacated schools would not go to waste. The government plans to repurpose these schools into community centers, cultural hubs, or even private institutions, depending on local needs and interests. These proposals are still in the discussion stage, but the government aims to ensure the spaces continue to serve the community in some capacity.

Further, the consolidation plan will also impact senior secondary schools, particularly those with fewer than 10 students in specialized streams like science and mathematics. These students will be merged with other schools to provide them with adequate learning opportunities, including access to laboratories and qualified teachers. Basnett reassured the public that no student would face disruption due to these changes, as the goal is to place them in schools that are better equipped to meet their academic needs.

In addition to the school merger plan, the Sikkim government is advancing a broader agenda to improve educational outcomes. In a bid to ensure that students are well-prepared for their board exams, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang earlier on September 5 launched the ‘Chief Minister Mentorship Program’ on Teachers’ Day. The program is designed to provide specialized training to 90 selected teachers, focusing on the technicalities of board examinations. Teachers involved in the mentorship program will conduct trial exams and evaluate student performance to identify those who need extra support ahead of the Class X exams.

To further bolster students' preparation, the government has also initiated winter crash courses for Class X students. These programs are open to both government and retired teachers who wish to contribute to the academic success of Sikkim’s students. The state's ambitious goal is to achieve a 100% pass rate in the Class X board exams, a target that reflects the government's commitment to education.

Also Read: Sikkim: France Ambassador visits Himalayan Zoological Park