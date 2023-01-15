On the auspicious occasion of Maghey Sankranti, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 15 offered prayers at Jorethang Mandir and sought blessing on behalf of the people of Sikkim.

Speaking after offering prayers, the Chief Minister made various announcements for public such as provision and facilities to government employees in regards to medical benefits.

The Chief Minister said that every government office will have childcare units for government employees.

"This is an attempt to increase Sikkimese fertility. Today, the declining Sikkimese population is causing concern. Given the Sikkimese people's low fertility rate of less than 1%, maternity leave for female government employees has been increased to one year (365 days), with the father receiving one month of paternity leave (30 days).", he added.

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Prem Singh Tamang announced that Chief Minister Medical Assistance Scheme will provides 3 lakhs of support for in vitro fertilization (IVF, which is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with child conception).

He further announced that a female government employee who conceives more than one child will receive a one-time increment while a female employee who conceives more than two children will receive a two-time increment.

Extending his warm greetings to the people of SIkkim on the auspicious occasion of Maghey Sankranti, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang wished for for happiness, prosperity, good health, and a renewed sense of purpose for all the people of Sikkim, and said that may this festival bless all with good fortune and prosperity.

Earlier , the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Sikkim's dedicated cancer hospital named Ekana Cancer Institute in the presence of Minister for Health and Family Welfare Department Dr. M.K Sharma at Karfectar, Jorethang.