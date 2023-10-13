The state government has announced the reinstatement of five scholarship seats under the Chief Minister's Merit Scholarship Scheme (CMMSS) for students hailing from Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang.

This decision, set to take effect from the academic year 2024, was unveiled during a recent Janta Bhet Karyakram held in the Lachen-Mangan constituency.



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The five scholarship seats, originally designated for students from these regions during the tenure of former Chief Minister Lt. Nar Bahadur Bhandari, had regrettably been revoked by the subsequent government that came to office. However, the present government has chosen to reintegrate these scholarships into the program stating its dedication to fostering education and providing vital support to talented students across various constituencies within the state.

This move follows the earlier restoration of five seats for the Dzongu constituency and underlines the government's commitment to ensuring that deserving students from various regions of Sikkim have access to educational opportunities.