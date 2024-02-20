In a significant move, a crucial cabinet meeting in Sikkim today sanctioned the creation of 22,746 positions, aimed at regularising the employment status of individuals currently working on a temporary basis across various departments.

These include employees working on M.R. basis, Adhoc Basis, Contractual Basis, One Family One Job (OFOJ), employees under Consolidated Pay, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, employees of Campa and JICA projects under Forest Department, Home Guards, Village Guards, Nurses, ICDS- Aganwadi Workers and helpers along with ASHA Workers, within the Department of Personnel (DoP), Govt. of Sikkim.

Similarly, in 1948 posts were created within the Education department to regularize Pre-Primary, Primary, Graduate, and Post-Graduate Teachers. The temporary employees who have been working in various establishments and have completed four years on 31st December 2023 deserve to be regularised as announced on the 9th of February 2024.



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These initiatives are poised to provide substantial support to families in need and enhance the confidence of regular staff, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and happiness of underprivileged families residing in various nooks and corners of the state.

CM on his official Facebook page shared, "Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to extending a helping hand to deprived families, enlightening every household with employment opportunities that lead to economic balance and prosperity. It’s our fervent vision that every member of underprivileged families secures a livelihood to support their families.

We deliberately aim to make it possible for our society to flourish in safety and security, with our brothers and sisters guiding future generations through their meaningful contributions."