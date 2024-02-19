Minister Sonam Lama, Sangha MLA and head of the Rural Development and Ecclesiastical Department, praised Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's trustworthy leadership for his 2019 election victory in the Singtam Khamdong constituency.

Sangha MLA and Minister for Rural Development and Ecclesiastical Department, Sonam Lama today on the sideline of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the monumental Gyalwa Lhatsun Chenpo statue at Simik Lingzey, under Singtam Khamdong constituency.



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The Ecclesiastical Minister promised to complete the project in the next 2 years, taking reference of the speed of construction for the recently inaugurated 14-storey mall completed in 1.5 years. He also delved on the potential for growth of homestay tourism in the constituency.

Singtam Khamdong legislator MK Sharma resigned as Health Minister in early 2023 over Immigrant row. Since his absence, the SKM government has named Sonam Lama as the in-charge of the constituency in this context Minister Sonam Lama said due to CM Prem Singh Tamang's trustworthiness earned victory in the 2019 elections in Singtam Khamdong constituency but still brought the 100 crore project in this area.