Chief Secretary of Sikkim V. B. Pathak, in a virtual meeting with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday, informed the top bureaucrat that the lack of telecommunication connectivity in north Sikkim was hampering rescue operations.

The BSNL had planned to bring, in coordination with the army, five VSAT units and technicians via helicopter to Lachen, Lachung, Chungthang, Chatten and Theng to restore communication. He also said that the flooding had completely destroyed the Army Ammunition Depot at Munshithang, above Chungthang, and the Teesta basin was filled with weapons, ammunition and explosives.

This was endangering common people and making it difficult to clear debris and sludge, particularly in residential areas adjacent to the river bank. People had been asked to notify the local police if any ammunition and explosives were seen, The army was carrying out controlled detonation wherever necessary.

The Chief Secretary informed the Cabinet Secretary that the Sikkim Government had got in touch with Chairman ISRO and requested for surveillance over South Lhonak Lake and Shako Chu Lake for any activities to avoid yet another catastrophe.

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