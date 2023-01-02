Considering the stakeholder's request Permit Cell has decided to issue permits for Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir but vehicles will be allowed to ply till the snow is cleared.



As per the officer from the Permit Cell, who don't want to reveal his name shared "we have received requests from tourism stakeholders to allow plying of vehicles to Tsomgo Lake and other tourist places and considering their requests we have decided to issue permits from tomorrow morning but at the same time we will let vehicles to ply till snow is cleared as the road has become slippery after a snowfall so there are chances of any kind of accidents hence we don't want to take a risk."

Must tell a few days back due to heavy snowfall the concerned cell stopped issuing permits fearing any mishaps.



Areas like Taomgo Lake, Nathula, and Baba Mandir fall under the Protected Areas hence Protected Area Permit (PAP) is mandatory and is being issued by Special Permit Cell under Sikkim police. Foreign tourists are allowed till Tsomgo Lake, the permits are issued by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department and Police check post jointly.

Also read: Sikkim: Tourist permits to Tsomgo and Nathu-la cancelled due to heavy snowfall



Earlier, The Sikkim Police has decided to stop issuing permits to tourists to visit Tsomgo and Nathu-la from Friday as the Himalayan state has been receiving continuous snowfall since December 27.

The tourist permits which have already been issued were cancelled.

However, permits for North Sikkim district tourist hotspots Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang are still being issued, Officials had said tourist permits would be stopped if heavy snowfall blocks the roads to the tourist destinations in North Sikkim.



Lachung and Lachen have recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the last two days while the state capital Gangtok recorded the lowest temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim along with parts of the Northeast region is grappling with a severe cold wave as winter’s torture hit parts of the eight states after Christmas celebrations.

Sikkim was blanketed in white as the state received the season’s first snowfall on December 27. Parts of North Sikkim such as Lachung, Lachung and the upper reaches of the hilly region received a good amount of snowfall following a severe cold wave gripping the state and its adjoining areas.