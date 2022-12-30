The Sikkim Police has decided to stop issuing permits to tourists to visit Tsomgo and Nathu-la from Friday as the Himalayan state has been receiving continuous snowfall since December 27, an official said.

The tourist permits which have already been issued would also stand cancelled, the official said. Sikkim has been receiving heavy snowfall since December 27 which had blocked the road to the state's premier tourist destination Tsomgo Lake and Nathu-la, he said.

However, permits for North Sikkim district tourist hotspots Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang are still being issued, the official said, adding tourist permits would be stopped if heavy snowfall blocks the roads to the tourist destinations in North Sikkim.

Also Read: Sikkim receives season’s first snowfall, cold wave blankets region

Lachung and Lachen have recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the last two days while the state capital Gangtok recorded the lowest temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim along with parts of the Northeast region is grappling with a severe cold wave as winter’s torture hit parts of the eight states after Christmas celebrations.

Sikkim was blanketed in white as the state received the season’s first snowfall on December 27. Parts of North Sikkim such as Lachung, Lachung and the upper reaches of the hilly region received a good amount of snowfall following a severe cold wave gripping the state and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, capital Gangtok recorded 6-degree celsius daily temperature as per Indian Meteorological Department (Sikkim).

It needs mention here that for the last 48 hours Sikkim has been grappling with very cold weather.