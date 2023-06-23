In a major development in the field of sports, the state Home Department issued a notification announcing a new boxing institute that would be in the name of Sikkim's boxing icon and Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Boxer Jas Lall Pradhan.

The name of the institute would be Jas Lal Pradhan State Boxing Academy.

The notification reads "Boxing has emerged as a popular sport in the State of Sikkim. In order to promote the sport further, the State Government is hereby pleased to establish a State Boxing Academy in honour of veteran Boxer and Arjuna Awardee, Shri Jas Lal Pradhan. The Academy shall be named the Jas Lal Pradhan State Boxing Academy.



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The Sports and Youth Affairs Department is designated as the Nodal Department to take measures to establish the Academy.

During the closing ceremony of the 6th Youth Men's National Boxing Championship, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed plans to establish a state-of-the-art boxing academy.

The academy will be named after the renowned Arjuna Awardee Jaslal Pradhan, a revered figure in the realm of boxing.

Chief Minister Tamang emphasized the immense contributions made by Jaslal Pradhan to the world of sports.

The establishment of this academy in his honour aims to ignite the aspirations and ambitions of budding athletes, not only in the field of boxing but also in various other sports disciplines.