Sikkim's artistic community is set to converge in a monumental event as the Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2024 is announced to take place on February 27 and 28 in Gangtok.

This gathering fully endorsed by the Government of Sikkim aims to celebrate and support the talented artists across the state.

Under the patronage of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the event promises to be a platform where artists from various fields can interact directly with the state's leadership. The Chief Minister himself is slated to engage with the artists, listening to their concerns and aspirations firsthand.

Central to the agenda is the formulation of a comprehensive policy to address the challenges faced by Sikkim's artists. Discussions will encompass issues ranging from recognition and support to the implementation of regulations safeguarding the interests of artists across all levels of experience.



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The event organizers, represented by the Voice of Sikkim and Sikkim Dance and Song Association (SDSA), unveiled the program's logo and mascot 'Duk', symbolizing resilience and triumph over obstacles.

Chief Minister Tamang in a social media post expressed his optimism that the gathering would provide a nurturing environment for artists to thrive and connect amidst the vibrant festivities.

"The organizing committee of Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2024 called on me at my official residence today," he stated. "I was delighted to unveil the poster and mascot 'Duk' for the upcoming event, organized by VOICE and Sikkim Dance and Song Association (SDSA), centred around the theme - Recognizing Sikkim’s Artistic Kaleidoscope. Extending my best wishes to the team, I expressed the hope that, much like Duk's presence symbolizes overcoming obstacles, the event would provide a safe haven for artists and attendees, offering peace and happiness amidst the vibrant festivities.", posted Tamang.

"All artists, whether established or yet to be recognized, are urged to participate in this historic event," urged the spokesperson for the organizing committee.

"This is a unique opportunity for artists to have their voices heard and to be acknowledged for their invaluable contributions to Sikkim's cultural landscape.", he added.