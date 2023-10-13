The Sikkim state government has decided to issue permits for Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass after the state experienced massive flash floods earlier this month.

A notification from the state tourism department states- "It is for the information of tourists and the general public that permits for Nathula Pass and Tsogmo Lake shall be issued with effect from October 17, 2023.

Earlier today the state government confirmed that the evacuation process in Lachung has been completed.



Also Read: Sikkim flash floods: Evacuation process in Lachung complete

As per the officer from the Permit Cell, who doesn't want to reveal his name shared "We have received requests from tourism stakeholders to allow plying of vehicles to Tsomgo Lake and other tourist places and considering their requests we have decided to issue permits from tomorrow morning but at the same time we will let vehicles to ply till snow is cleared as the road has become slippery after a snowfall so there are chances of any kind of accidents hence we don't want to take a risk."

Must tell a few days back due to heavy snowfall the concerned cell stopped issuing permits fearing any mishaps.