Sikkim’s Rural Development Minister Sonam Lama urged the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to explore possibilities on turning the Indo-China border at Nathula into a tourist hub thereby capturing huge economic opportunities for the unemployed. However Minister Lama also submitted that such efforts however should not be executed at the cost of national security interests.

The issue was placed before the Union Government on June 7 who paid a courtesy call to the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh at New Delhi.

For the unversed Indo - China border trade at Nathula was closed for since 2020 following Covid 19 pandemic and before that due to Doklam issues trade was not there following poor relations between India and China.

Not only trade but the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra , which started via Sikkim a few years ago, was also suspended following the development.

The border trade via the Old Silk Route at Nathu La reopened on July 6, 2006 amid expectations of improving relations between the India and China. Trading activity takes place for six months from May to November, four days

Sikkim’s Rural Development Minister Sonam Lama urged the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to explore possibilities on turning the Indo-China border at Nathula into a tourist hub thereby capturing huge economic opportunities for the unemployed. However Minister Lama also submitted that such efforts however should not be executed at the cost of national security interests.

The issue was placed before the Union Government on June 7 who paid a courtesy call to the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh at New Delhi.

For the unversed Indo - China border trade at Nathula was closed for since 2020 following Covid 19 pandemic and before that due to Doklam issues trade was not there following poor relations between India and China.

Not only trade but the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra , which started via Sikkim a few years ago, was also suspended following the development.

The border trade via the Old Silk Route at Nathu La reopened on July 6, 2006 amid expectations of improving relations between the India and China. Trading activity takes place for six months from May to November, four days a week — Monday to Thursday — and only registered traders are allowed to buy and sell now with this development and not showing any interest for Nathula trade concerns over the future of the border trade through Nathula.

On behalf of the Government of Sikkim and the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Lama invited Rajnath Singh to visit Sikkim which the union minister has energetically consented to.

During the course, Minister Lama emphasized that Sikkim should be accorded priority on the implementation of the “Vibrant Village Programme” in order to ensure boost rural and remote border area’s economy which in turn would curb migration of such population towards urban areas. Given the current trend of migration of younger generations towards towns in search of enhanced economic opportunities, it is likely that Sikkimese border areas and villages would witnessed a marginalised and meager population which might not be a positive indicator to our national security. He further mentioned that through this scheme, aids to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local, natural, human and other resources of the border villages of Sikkim, particularly of the Mangan District should be prioritized.

Vibrant Village Programme is a Centrally sponsored scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 (to 2025-26) for development of villages on the northern border, thus improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and covers the border areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh

Also read : Sikkim CM urges Centre to build international business corridor connecting Nepal