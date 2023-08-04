The Sikkim government asked all its citizens to hoist the national flag at their houses and offices from August 13-15 as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"In this nationwide campaign, an appeal is made to all citizens of Sikkim to join in the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at their houses, and offices, from August 13 to 15," a culture department release said.



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It said all government, private sector enterprises, educational/commercial establishments, non-governmental organisations, restaurants, shopping complexes, and police stations will take part in this campaign and hoist the tricolour at their respective spaces to pay befitting respect to the nation.