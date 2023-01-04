As tourists from far-flung regions have started to visit the northeastern state of Sikkim, the state government has issued an advisory warning tourists of fake travel agents.

The advisory mentions, "Tourists visiting Sikkim are hereby advised that while booking tours online, they may kindly check the authenticity of travel agencies they are booking with, as the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim has been receiving many complaints against online travel agencies that are operating fraudulently.

Further, it is advised that tours to Sikkim may be booked only through travel agencies registered with the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim to avoid such complications.

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The names of registered travel agents are available on the Departmental website www.sikkimtourism.gov.in."

Earlier, tourist vehicles in Sikkim on January 3 reached Tsomgo lake which was earlier closed down due to heavy snowfall. The tourists could reach the lake after being stranded for five days due to the heavy snowfall.

The Sikkim Police on December 30 had decided to stop issuing permits to tourists to visit Tsomgo and Nathu-la as the Himalayan state has been receiving continuous snowfall since December 27, an official said.

The tourist permits which have already been issued would also stand cancelled, the official said. Sikkim has been receiving heavy snowfall since December 27 which had blocked the road to the state's premier tourist destination Tsomgo Lake and Nathu-la, he said.

However, permits for North Sikkim district tourist hotspots Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang are still being issued, the official said, adding tourist permits would be stopped if heavy snowfall blocks the roads to the tourist destinations in North Sikkim. Lachung and Lachen have recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the last two days while the state capital Gangtok recorded the lowest temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.