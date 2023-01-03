The transport department under Government of Sikkim withdrew the odd-even restriction imposed on state vehicles on June 2, 2022 with immediate effect.

In a notification released by the state transport department, mentioned, “The Odd Even restriction imposed vide Notification No. GOS/Transport/Secy/872/2022, dated 02.06.2022, on the movement of Private vehicles in the Municipal Area of Gangtok under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect”.

Transport Department under Government of Sikkim issues notification on withdrawal of odd-even system on private vehicles

The Sikkim government on June 6, 2022 had implemented an odd-even system for the movement of Sikkim government-registered private vehicles in the Gangtok municipal area.

According to a government notification issued by the State Chief Secretary, the odd-even system was implemented to reduce non-essential vehicle movement for better traffic management in Gangtok.

The restriction was though not valid on Saturdays, Sundays, or federal holidays.

Exemptions were in place for essential and emergency services, two-wheelers, banking services, and the media. All vehicles registered outside of Sikkim were exempted as well; however, vehicles registered outside of Sikkim but stationed in Gangtok were not.

CAPITAL RESTRICTIONS:

Private vehicles with odd numbers were allowed to operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on odd dates of the month.

Even-numbered private vehicles were allowed to operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on even-numbered months.

Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays were exempted from the restrictions.

Vehicles in the exempted category were allowed to operate, but police would be conducting an on-the-spot inspection.

Also read : Sikkim: Gangtok to use odd-even system for private vehicles from June 6