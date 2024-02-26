Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, attended a virtual event today for the Laying of the Foundation Stone/inauguration/dedication for the Redevelopment of 554 Railway Stations and 1500 Rail Flyovers/Underpasses in India.

The event, costing over Rs 41,000 crore, was inaugurated via video conference at Khanikhola Rangpo, along with other states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the event, emphasised the collective spirit of India and the importance of the Rangpo Railway station's design reflecting the local culture and heritage of Sikkim.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to improve railway station facilities, while the 1,500 ROB/RUB projects aim to alleviate transportation issues.

Governor Acharya expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership and highlighted the strategic advantages of the railway system.



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The railway station is also expected to promote Sikkim's organic sector.

The event included the unveiling of the plaque of Rangpo Railway Station and the awarding of prizes to top-performing schoolchildren.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been crafted to elevate the railway station experience for passengers. Key enhancements comprise improved accessibility, air concourses, wider Foot Over Bridges (FOB), more spacious waiting areas, upgraded toilet facilities, and the installation of lifts and escalators to ensure seamless mobility.

Additionally, passengers will have access to free Wi-Fi, kiosks offering local products, executive lounges, and business meeting spaces, all designed to enhance the overall travel experience.

Concurrently, the 1,500 ROB/RUB projects seek to tackle crucial transportation challenges, providing tangible benefits to the public by alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing safety, and improving the efficiency of transportation networks. These over- and under-bridge constructions will ease congestion, reduce pollution levels, and lessen travel times, thereby enhancing user comfort and mobility on the roads.

The Governor urged all to come together in realising a unified and developed Bharat, viewing the railway station as a symbol of unity.

Eventually, the Governor also unveiled the plaque of Rangpo Railway Station inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, marking a symbolic moment in the ceremony.

Along with cultural performances, the event included the awarding of prizes to the top-performing schoolchildren who participated in an essay competition.

Head of Offices, Railway Officials, Head of Institutions, school teachers, and students were also present at the event.