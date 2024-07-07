Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by First Lady Kumud Devi, graced the vibrant festivities of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra at Thakurbari Temple in Gangtok, Sikkim.

The annual Rath Yatra, a cherished event among Sikkim's devotees, commenced with fervor and enthusiasm. At Thakurbari Temple, the Governor participated in rituals and prayers, extending his wishes for the prosperity and health of Sikkim's residents. Welcomed warmly by devotees, he immersed himself in the spiritual ambiance, receiving traditional greetings.

A highlight of the celebration was the grand procession of Lord Jagannath's chariot along MG Marg, resonating with chants of "Jai Jagannath" by numerous devotees. The Hon’ble Governor underscored the Rath Yatra's role in preserving India's cultural heritage and fostering national unity.

The Rath Yatra, observed from the second day of the waxing phase of Ashadh month until the 11th day of the bright fortnight, holds deep religious and mythological significance, reflecting India's cultural richness and societal values.

Accompanying the Governor were MLA Shri Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, Gangtok Municipal Corporation Councilor Shri Sandeep Golwa, members of the organizing committee, and devotees who contributed to the event's success.

In his address, the Governor extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Sikkim, reaffirming the enduring vitality of Indian traditions and cultural dynamism showcased during the Rath Yatra celebrations.

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