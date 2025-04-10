The Government of Sikkim has issued fresh guidelines regarding the grant of Sabbatical Leave to regular and temporary State Government employees.

The revised procedures, notified through multiple official circulars by the Department of Personnel (DoP), now delegate the authority to approve such leave to designated senior officials.

According to Circular No. 449/GEN/DOP dated April 7, 2025, Heads of Departments (HoDs) have been authorized to grant Sabbatical Leave to Group 'C' and Group 'D' employees, including all temporary staff. For Group 'A' and 'B' employees, the responsibility lies with the Secretary of the Department of Personnel. This delegation of powers is outlined in Notification Nos. 40/GEN/DOP and 41/GEN/DOP, both issued on April 7, 2025.

The circular further emphasizes that all approving authorities must strictly follow the terms and conditions laid down in Annexure I of the original notifications dated August 14, 2023—F(106)105/GEN/DOP for regular employees and F(106)106/GEN/DOP for temporary employees. These provisions outline eligibility, application procedures, and approval protocols for Sabbatical Leave.



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Notably, the Government has made temporary employees eligible for Sabbatical Leave after completing six months of service. However, HoDs are directed to carefully assess the remaining service tenure of such employees before granting the leave, ensuring compliance with Clause 5 of the terms specified in the August 2023 notification for temporary employees.

In cases where temporary employees were regularised under Notification No. 100/GEN/DOP dated February 6, 2022, read with Notification No. 24/GEN/DOP dated February 9, 2024, the government has clarified that such employees shall now be treated as regular employees for the purpose of availing Sabbatical Leave. Hence, they will be covered under the same terms outlined for regular staff in Notification No. F(106)105/GEN/DOP.

The Department of Personnel has also stressed that all employees must submit their applications for Sabbatical Leave well in advance to facilitate timely processing. No employee will be allowed to proceed on such leave without prior written approval and an official Office Order.